Ox suffers injuries as crude bomb meant to kill wild boars explodes in Asifabad

Hyderabad: An ox suffered serious injuries after biting a crude bomb meat for killing wild boars in a tribal hamlet at Koutala in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district.



The incident occurred when the ox belonging to a farmer Jiture went to eat dry grass in an open land in the hamlet. Jiture broke down on seeing the seriously injured ox that returned home with blood oozing from mouth. With the help of other villagers, he had taken the ox to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

Farmers use crude mobs to kill wild boars that cause damage to agriculture fields. Some of them might have accidentally forgotten a crude bomb near the dry grass when the ox bit it resulting in grievous injuries. Upon knowing the incident, a large number of villagers came to the house of Jiture and enquired about it.