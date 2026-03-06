Owaisi Urges Modi to Break Silence on West Asia War

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end his silence on the ongoing West Asia war between joint US–Israel forces and Iran. He called on Modi to contact US President Donald Trump and stop the conflict, warning that it threatens world peace and severely impacts India’s interests, with many Indians stranded in neighbouring countries.

Addressing a large gathering at the Jalsa-e-Youm-ul-Quran event at Masjid-e-Quba in Hyderabad, Owaisi said the government must recognise that thousands of Indians are trapped in war zones. Their families back home will suffer greatly, especially since India receives maximum remittances from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and other Gulf nations.

He noted that Israeli bombardments on the Gaza Strip have already claimed over 70,000 lives. Now, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Trump aim to reduce the entire West Asia region possibly up to Madina to rubble in pursuit of the “Greater Israel” dream. “The Israeli and Western forces are jealous of these nations’ wealth and growth,” Owaisi charged.

Pointing out that the war erupted just two days after Modi’s visit to Israel, Owaisi questioned the purpose of India’s Middle East Economic Corridor project amid the devastation in the region.

He also demanded answers on why the Indian government remains silent after a US submarine allegedly sank an Iranian warship returning home unarmed after participating in an exhibition hosted by the Indian government in Visakhapatnam. “The incident occurred near Indian waters how can the US strike an unarmed warship there?” he asked.

Owaisi further questioned the Indian government’s ₹63 lakh financial support for an event organised by a group working against Muslim interests. He alleged that inflammatory speeches were delivered there, including calls for Muslim deportation and the establishment of a “Hindu Rashtra.”