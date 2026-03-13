Owaisi Urges Govt. To Fulfil Minority Promises

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Budget Session of the state Assembly, All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi urged Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to implement the promises made to minorities in the Congress manifesto (Abhaya Hastham), which remain unfulfilled even after two years.

Akbaruddin met the Deputy Chief Minister and submitted a letter, urging the government to honour its commitments and implement the promises made to minorities without further delay. He said that the Congress, in its minority declaration, had promised financial upliftment and empowerment of minorities, including allocation of ₹4,000 crore in the Budget, a dedicated minorities sub‑plan, ₹1,000 crore annually for subsidiary loans for jobless youth and women, the Abdul Kalam Taufa‑e Taleem scheme with ₹5 lakh assistance to Ph.D. students, ₹1 lakh assistance for poor PG students, ₹25,000 for UG students, ₹15,000 for Intermediate students, and ₹10,000 for SSC students.

He also sought formation of a minority corporation for the Sikh community, filling all vacancies in minority institutions, and conducting a special DSC for Urdu medium teachers. He demanded ₹12,000 honorarium payments for Imams and Muezzins, reclaiming encroached Waqf lands, and enhancement of the amount under Shaadi Mubarak to ₹1.60 lakh, besides promoting inclusive growth and development of infrastructure in the Old City.