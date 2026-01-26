Owaisi Unfurls Tricolour Across Old City Venues

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi unfurled the National Flag at several locations in the Old City, including a girls’ seminary, as part of the 77th Republic Day on Tuesday.

Riding his motorcycle through the lanes and bylanes of the Old City to join community events, Owaisi first hoisted the Tricolour at Madina Circle. He later participated in a ceremony at Jamiat-ul-Mominat, a girls’ seminary in Moghalpura, where female students sang the National Anthem. The AIMIM chief also joined celebrations at various locations in Yakutpura.

At the party headquarters in Darussalam, AIMIM joint secretary S.A. Hussain Anwar unfurled the Flag. The party’s floor leader and Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi unfurled the Tricolour at the Fatima Owaisi KG to PG Educational Campus in Bandlaguda.