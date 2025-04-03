Owaisi supports increased reservations for BCs, takes part in dharna

Hyderabad:All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi took part in the BC Dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and urged the Centre to remove 50 per cent ceiling on reservations to enable 42 per cent reservations to Backward Classes. He demanded that the Narendra Modi government introduce a bill in Parliament to remove ceiling on reservations.

“Since the Prime Minister claims that he hails from Backward Classes, he must prove his commitment by introducing a bill in Parliament. Then he can ensure justice to BCs, who constitute 80 per cent of the country’s population,” Owaisi said.



He said that BCs who constitute 80 per cent of the population, getting around 38 per cent to 40 per cent reservations is not acceptable to his party.



Extending the support on behalf of his party to the increased quota of reservations to BCs, Owaisi said that the backward castes among Muslims would benefit with the increased reservations.