 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Owaisi supports increased reservations for BCs, takes part in dharna

Telangana
DC Correspondent
3 April 2025 1:18 AM IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi took part in the BC Dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and urged the Centre to remove 50 per cent ceiling on reservations to enable 42 per cent reservations to Backward Classes.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, responding to queries about the continuation of the alliance with BRS, stated, \It is too early to make any declarations.(DC file photo)
x
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi took part in the BC Dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and urged the Centre to remove 50 per cent ceiling on reservations to enable 42 per cent reservations to Backward Classes

Hyderabad:All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi took part in the BC Dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and urged the Centre to remove 50 per cent ceiling on reservations to enable 42 per cent reservations to Backward Classes. He demanded that the Narendra Modi government introduce a bill in Parliament to remove ceiling on reservations.

“Since the Prime Minister claims that he hails from Backward Classes, he must prove his commitment by introducing a bill in Parliament. Then he can ensure justice to BCs, who constitute 80 per cent of the country’s population,” Owaisi said.

He said that BCs who constitute 80 per cent of the population, getting around 38 per cent to 40 per cent reservations is not acceptable to his party.

Extending the support on behalf of his party to the increased quota of reservations to BCs, Owaisi said that the backward castes among Muslims would benefit with the increased reservations.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi jantar mantar new delhi 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X