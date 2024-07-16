Owaisi stirs the BRS-BJP merge pot back into a boil

Hyderabad: The question of the BRS merging with the BJP, or joining the NDA refuses to die down, as AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, considered close to former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, demanding that the BRS to respond on the issue.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Owaisi said “there are reports in responsible newspapers that something on these lines is happening. Even former MP B. Vinod Kumar (of the BRS) is on record saying ‘everything is possible’.”

Owaisi said that way back in 2008 he had raised the prospects of the BRS joining hands with the BJP but he was criticised then. “I am certain I will be criticised again now but what is the truth?” he asked, adding the BRS must clarify on the issue.

Though senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao had previously rejected any such possibility, speculation once again got some wind beneath its wings with Union minister of state Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s recent comments that if Harish Rao were to quit as MLA, he would win again in a bypoll as he was a popular leader. “Anyone joining the BJP must first resign,” Sanjay had said.

The BJP leader’s comments came in handy for the Congress too with its party whip Aadi Srinivas jumping on the issue on Tuesday saying Sanjay Kumar’s high praise for Harish Rao was a clear indication of what is to come.

Srinivas alleged that the BJP was planning an ‘Eknath Shinde’ in Telangana, where the Shiv Sena was split and joined the BJP to form government, and it was unveiling its plan after BRS leaders Harish Rao, and K.T. Rama Rao “held secret talks with the BJP leaders in Delhi recently.

“They have been doing the rounds of BJP leaders to get BRS MLC Kavitha out of prison on bail, and were ready to extend hand of friendship to the BJP. Bandi praised Harish saying the BRS leader is ‘people’s leader’, and even if he resigns, he will win again,” Srinivas said.

“Till yesterday, Harish Rao was a political enemy of the BJP, and now suddenly he appears to have become a friend, and Bandi’s comments are a clear indication that the BJP wants Harish Rao in its fold. This is also a clear indication to put pressure on KCR and force the BRS to merge with the BJP, or get its support,'' Srinivas said.