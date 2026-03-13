Owaisi Slams UCC As Hindu Law

Hyderabad: All India Majlis‑e‑Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has vehemently opposed the Centre’s move to introduce a Uniform Civil Code, terming it “Hindu law” and insisting it cannot be imposed upon Muslims. He stressed that religious freedom and personal laws must be respected in a pluralistic society.

Speaking at Jalsa Youm‑ul‑Quran at Macca Masjid after Friday prayers, Owaisi said marriage in Islam was a contract, with Nikah an essential religious practice rather than a social ritual. He pointed to the different marriage laws governing various communities in India and asserted that Hindu law cannot be forced upon Muslims through the UCC.

On international issues, Owaisi condemned US and Israeli military action against Iran, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise India’s voice for dialogue and diplomacy. He criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, warning that aggression could destabilise West Asia.

Owaisi also expressed concern over rising hatred and violence against Muslims in India, citing incidents like two Muslim youths being attacked for contesting elections in Meghalaya, the Dal Mandi incident in Varanasi of UP where the houses of a section of people were demolished and the assassination attempt on J&K former chief minister Farooq Abdullah. He said such developments undermine equality, justice and fraternity guaranteed under the Constitution.