Owaisi Slams MHA Advisory

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi questioned a reported advisory issued by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) indicating a possible crackdown on ‘pro‑Iran radical preachers’ in India.

Responding to a news report on X that the MHA had asked states and Union Territories to monitor inflammatory speeches and deploy rapid‑response teams, Owaisi said the advisory exposed the Modi government’s “double standards.”

“There is a baba (preacher) who has violated bail conditions repeatedly and incited genocide against Muslims. The Central government itself funded a conference that called for the overthrow of India’s constitution. The number of anti‑Muslim hate speeches referencing Israel’s Gaza genocide has increased since 2023. No advisory has ever been issued to counter anti‑Muslim hate speech. In those cases, the Centre says law and order is a state subject,” he posted.