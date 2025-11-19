Owaisi Slams Martyrdom Claim in Umar Nabi Video

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned an undated video showing Delhi blast accused Umar Nabi allegedly justifying suicide bombings as “martyrdom” and calling it “misunderstood.” Owaisi said suicide is prohibited in Islam and killing innocents is a grave sin, emphasizing that such acts are terrorism with no scope for misunderstanding.

Raising concerns about security lapses, he recalled that during Operation Sindoor and Mahadev, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed Parliament that no local Kashmiri had joined terror groups in the previous six months. Owaisi questioned where the new group emerged from and who is accountable for the failure to detect it.





