 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Owaisi Slams Martyrdom Claim in Umar Nabi Video

Telangana
19 Nov 2025 10:41 AM IST

Owaisi questions government’s security claims after video of blast accused surfaces, calling the justification of violence “terrorism and nothing else.”

Owaisi Slams Martyrdom Claim in Umar Nabi Video
x
Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi condemned an undated video showing Delhi blast accused Umar Nabi allegedly justifying suicide bombings as “martyrdom” and calling it “misunderstood.” Owaisi said suicide is prohibited in Islam and killing innocents is a grave sin, emphasizing that such acts are terrorism with no scope for misunderstanding.

Raising concerns about security lapses, he recalled that during Operation Sindoor and Mahadev, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had informed Parliament that no local Kashmiri had joined terror groups in the previous six months. Owaisi questioned where the new group emerged from and who is accountable for the failure to detect it.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
asaduddin owaisi 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X