Owaisi Slams Lifting of Ban on Govt Employees Taking Part in RSS Activities

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly criticized the government’s decision to lift the ban on government employees participating in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities. Taking to X.com, Owaisi expressed his concerns over the move, highlighting potential threats to India’s integrity and unity.



"This office memo purportedly shows that the government has lifted the ban on government employees participating in RSS activities. If true, this is against India’s integrity and unity," Owaisi stated. He underscored that the ban on RSS was initially implemented due to the organization’s refusal to accept the constitution, the national flag, and the national anthem.





Owaisi further emphasized that RSS members take an oath prioritizing Hindutva over the nation, which he believes compromises the loyalty of civil servants to the country. "No civil servant can be loyal to the nation if he is a member of RSS," he asserted.