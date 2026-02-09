Owaisi Slams Demand for Highest Civilian Award to Savarkar

Mahabubnagar: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a sharp attack against the BJP-RSS over the Sangh chief's demand to confer a Bharat Ratna on VD Savarkar.

Invoking Maulvi Allauddin, known for his contribution to the 1857 revolt, Owaisi criticised the idea of conferring the highest civilian award to Savarkar. He said, "Maulvi Allauddin, the then Imam of Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad, protested against the Britishers as some freedom fighters were caught in Aurangabad. Nizams who were safeguarded by the British ruled (over Hyderabad). He was attacked, but he escaped. Later, he was arrested. He was the first prisoner in 'Kala Pani' (the Andaman Cellular Jail).

Maulana Allaudin passed away in the jail. "Today, RSS wants to confer the Bharat Ratna on a man who wrote six mercy petitions to the Britishers. There will be a time when the BJP will confer Bharat Ratna on Nathuram Godse," the AIMIM leader added.

BJP MP Madan Rathore told ANI that some people are opposing the idea because of "not reading complete history", and highlighted that Savarkar has "suffered a great deal" and has continued to fight for the country without losing hope.