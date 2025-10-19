Owaisi Seeks Repatriation of Stranded Indians in Russia

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday urged the ministry of external affairs (MEA) to facilitate the repatriation of Indians stranded in Russia.

In a letter addressed to the Indian Embassy in Moscow, Owaisi sought the early repatriation of Mohammed Ahmed, a citizen from Hyderabad currently stranded in Russia, and highlighted the plight of three other Indian nationals facing similar circumstances.

The Hyderabad MP took up the issue after Ahmed’s family members alleged that he was forced to fight in the Russia-Ukraine war. On October 16, Ahmed’s family met Owaisi at the AIMIM headquarters at Darussalam, appealing for his assistance in bringing Ahmed back to Hyderabad.

“After the family met me, I contacted the office of the foreign secretary, which informed me that efforts are underway to bring him back. Later, I came to know that three more such people are there. I appeal to the MEA, the external affairs minister, the foreign secretary, and the Indian Ambassador to Russia to bring them back safely.

“The government has repeatedly warned people not to go to Russia, yet a group is misleading and making these innocent people sign contracts to join the war,” Owaisi told reporters in Hyderabad.

In his letter to the foreign secretary and the Embassy of India in Moscow, Owaisi urged immediate intervention for the safe return of Anoop Kumar, Manoj Kumar, and Sumit Kumar, who are also reportedly stranded in Russia.

He appealed to the Union government and the Indian mission in Moscow to coordinate with the concerned Russian authorities to ensure that all stranded Indians are safely repatriated at the earliest.