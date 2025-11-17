Owaisi Seeks Repatriation of Saudi Crash Victims

New Delhi: Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday expressed grief over the bus accident in Saudi Arabia involving Indian Umrah pilgrims travelling from Mecca to Medina. He urged the Central government to bring back the bodies of the deceased.

Owaisi told ANI that he has spoken to Abu Mathen George, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and contacted two Hyderabad-based travel agencies. He said he has shared the passengers’ details with the Riyadh Embassy and the Foreign Secretary.

According to Owaisi, 42 people were on the bus when it caught fire. “I spoke to Abu Mathen George, DCM at the Indian Embassy, and he assured me they are gathering information. I have shared details with the Embassy and the Foreign Secretary,” he said.

He appealed to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to ensure the bodies are brought back to India and that any injured pilgrims receive proper medical care.

Earlier, in a telephonic conversation with ANI, Owaisi expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also conveyed shock over the incident. The state government said it is in touch with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh following reports that several Hyderabad residents were among the victims.

In an official statement, the CMO said the Chief Minister has alerted officials in New Delhi and instructed them to coordinate closely with embassy authorities. Telangana Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao has asked Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal in Delhi to immediately collect details of those from Telangana who were on the bus.

A control room has been set up at the Secretariat to monitor the situation. Further details are awaited.