Owaisi raises brow over absence of China's mention in India-Russia briefings

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why there had not been a word about Chine in the India-Russia joint statement or in the briefings about his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Taking to X, the MP said that the absence of China in the narrative is jarring.

Owaisi's remarks gain significance in the backdrop of Russia's deepening ties with China, which is India's rival.

The relations between India and China have been stuck at a low point since violence broke out following a border dispute in 2020.

Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Russia and Austria. Moscow will be Modi's first bilateral visit since he won a third term in office last month.