Owaisi raises brow over absence of China's mention in India-Russia briefings

Telangana
DC Online team
10 July 2024 11:03 AM GMT
The relations between India and China have been stuck at a low point since violence broke out following a border dispute in 2020
Owaisi's remarks gain significance in the backdrop of Russia's deepening ties with China, which is India's rival. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why there had not been a word about Chine in the India-Russia joint statement or in the briefings about his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Taking to X, the MP said that the absence of China in the narrative is jarring.

Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Russia and Austria. Moscow will be Modi's first bilateral visit since he won a third term in office last month.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
asaduddin owaisi modi visit to russia india-russia briefings 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Online team
About the AuthorDC Online team

