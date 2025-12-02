Owaisi Questions Govt Intentions Over Sanchar Saathi App

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday questioned the intention of the Union government over making Sanchar Saathi app mandatory for mobile devices. He suspected the phones loaded with the app would be susceptible to snooping by government agencies.

The Hyderabad MP stated that app was another one of Modi government’s efforts to “destroy citizens’ privacy” and put “Indians at risk”. “The fact that the circular (mandating the app) wasn’t even made public reflects poorly on the government. Making the app mandatory and unremovable would make each one of our devices susceptible to government snooping,” said in his post on X.



