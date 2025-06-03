Owaisi Gets Hero’s Welcome From MIM Cadre

Hyderabad: The All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) rank and file gave a heroic welcome to party president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who returned to the city after touring four countries as part of the Centre’s all-party delegations to shore up diplomatic support for India’s Operation Sindoor and nail Pakistan for its terrorist policy.

Owaisi visited Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain as part of the delegation.

The AIMIM workers put up flex boards celebrating their leader’s successful four-nation tour as part of the Parliamentary delegation. The messages on flex boards include — "One man against terror - One truth against Pakistan. Exposing the enemy within - For India, with Pride."

Another of the messages: "One man spoke, Pakistan shook. A single voice unmasked Pakistan's sanctuary for terrorists." Also seen were:

‘One Man. One Mission. One Voice — India First!’ ‘Exposing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, strengthening India's spirit’; ‘The one who stood tall, spoke the truth, and made Pakistan's lies collapse’ as well as ‘One man, One Mission, for our nation. The man who shamed Pakistan on the world stage — Jai Hind.