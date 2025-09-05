Owaisi Flays Modi Govt’s China Policy

Hyderabad:AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has raised sharp questions about India’s relations with China, urging the Narendra Modi government to clarify its stance on the widening trade surplus.

In a video message, Owaisi asked whether the government intends to reduce the imbalance or allow it to grow further. He criticised the acceptance of the One-China Policy, pointing out that Beijing refuses to recognise India’s One-India Policy.

Raising security concerns, Owaisi said that although there are 65 patrolling points along the Indo-China border, Indian forces are permitted to patrol only 25. He demanded answers on why Indian troops are restricted from entering the buffer zone between the two countries, calling it a matter of national security and strategic autonomy.





SCCL honoured for mining excellence

Hyderabad:Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) has received five-star ratings for four of its mines at the national level. The Union coal ministry confers star ratings annually to the country’s best-performing mines under its star rating system.



Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy presented the awards to SCCL chairman and managing director (CMD) N. Balram at a ceremony held in Mumbai on Thursday.



The four Singareni mines recognised were RG OC-1 Extension from Ramagundam-3 Area, JK-5 OC from Yellandu Area, and two underground mines from the Srirampur Area — RK-6 and RK-Newtech.

The ministry of coal evaluates mines across 84 parameters, including safety, environmental practices, worker welfare, management efficiency and overall performance. Mines scoring above 91 out of 100 points are awarded the highest five-star rating.

Balram congratulated the mine teams for their achievement and urged them to strive for even higher standards. In addition, 14 Singareni mines received four-star ratings and 20 secured three-star ratings, reflecting steady overall improvement. In a statement, the SCCL said the recognition underscores its commitment to operational excellence, safety and environmental stewardship.

Bandi Sanjay slams granite association



Karimnagar:Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar strongly criticised leaders of the Karimnagar Granite Association, accusing them of illegal political links with the BRS and neglect of community service. He made the remarks while inspecting Ganesh idol immersion arrangements at Manakondure lake and later at Chintakunta lake in Karimnagar on Thursday.



During a meeting, association leaders thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent visit to China, saying it would benefit the granite trade. In response, Sanjay questioned why they had not publicly acknowledged the Prime Minister’s efforts through a press conference.

He accused the association of financially supporting the BRS for two decades and recalled past allegations that he had accepted a Rs 700 crore bribe from them. He said the association never denied those rumours and claimed that while it had donated hundreds of crores to the BRS, it had not contributed to the community.

At Chintakunta Lake, Sanjay again confronted the leaders, alleging they had collected between `10 lakh and `50 lakh from each granite cutting unit in the name of membership fees. He demanded to know how the money had been used and challenged them to show evidence of community service, pointing out that they had not even provided food or water for police and officials on duty during the Ganesh festival. He warned that he would soon reveal details of the collected funds.



Caught off guard, association leaders said they would begin community service and had already arranged cranes for idol immersion. They also promised to publicly thank Prime Minister Modi. The Union minister assured them that he would work to create a business environment free from political pressure and encouraged them to focus on serving society.