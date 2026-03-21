Owaisi Flags Limited Oil Reserves

Hyderabad:AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday raised concerns over India’s energy preparedness and foreign policy stance amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Addressing a gathering at Macca Masjid, he said India’s strategic petroleum reserves are sufficient for only 9.5 days and questioned the government’s position in the conflict.



He also flagged potential disruptions to exports, including fruits and basmati rice, due to logistical challenges arising from the situation.



Owaisi questioned the timing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel and said a neutral stance would have strengthened India’s global position.



He highlighted concerns about Indian citizens working in Gulf countries, stating that nearly one crore Indians contribute significantly to foreign exchange inflows, and sought attention to their welfare.



On domestic issues, he raised concerns over unemployment among educated youth and referred to restrictions affecting cattle and buffalo transport, questioning their impact on livelihoods.



He also cited social indicators, including literacy levels and anaemia among women, and raised concerns over housing-related discrimination.



The remarks come amid ongoing political responses to the West Asia conflict and its economic and social implications.

