Owaisi Files Complaint Against Assam CM Over 'Hate Speech'

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday lodged a complaint with city police commissioner V. C. Sajjanar against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of deliberately outraging the religious feelings of Muslims, promoting enmity between communities, and making imputations prejudicial to national integration.

In his complaint, Owaisi alleged that Sarma has for years made statements targeting the Muslim community through social media, print, public speeches and other platforms, many of which remain in the public domain. He claimed that in recent months Sarma has “deliberately intensified” such hate speeches with the conscious intent of provoking religious sentiments and fostering communal discord.

Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in Shaheen Abdulla v. Union of India & Ors., Owaisi pointed out that the state and law-enforcement agencies are constitutionally bound to protect fundamental rights, uphold secular values, and safeguard the democratic character of the nation. He stressed that the Court had directed police to take suo motu action against hate speech, warning that inaction would amount to dereliction of duty.

Owaisi also referred to a recent post on the official Assam BJP social media account, subsequently deleted but still in circulation, which depicted Sarma armed with a firearm and aiming at figures “very obviously depicted as Muslims.” The imagery, accompanied by captions such as “Point blank shot” and “No Mercy”, was described by Owaisi as a “deliberate and malicious act” intended to incite communal violence.

In view of these circumstances, Owaisi urged the commissioner to initiate immediate legal proceedings against Sarma in accordance with law.