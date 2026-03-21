Owaisi Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Greetings

"I extend greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr to all of you. I pray to Allah for blessings. I hope that in the coming days, we spend our time just like we spent during Ramzan," he said. Owaisi, who is the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, also spoke about several national and international issues during a public address on Friday.

He expressed concern over the ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran. He addressed a large gathering at the Jalsa Youm-ul-Qur'an held at the historic Makkah Masjid on the last Friday of Ramzan.

In his speech, he said that India's position in the world would be stronger if the country followed a consistent and neutral foreign policy. He also spoke about Indians working in Gulf countries. He said that nearly one crore Indians live and work in the region and play an important role in bringing foreign exchange to India.

He questioned whether enough attention is being given to their safety during the current instability in West Asia. On economic issues, Owaisi raised concerns about India's energy security. He said that the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve is enough for only about 9.5 days. He warned that this could become a serious problem if the situation in the region worsens.

He also pointed to possible disruptions in exports such as fruits and basmati rice due to logistical issues. At the same time, he criticised calls for economic boycotts targeting specific communities.