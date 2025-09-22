Owaisi Endorses CM On GST Loss

HYDERABAD: MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi extended full support to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s demand that the Union government compensate Telangana for the ₹7,000 crore revenue loss arising from the new GST rate rationalisation. Owaisi said it was time for the Modi government to prove its commitment to federalism by addressing the concerns of states bearing the brunt of such fiscal changes.

“I completely agree with and support the demand put forward by Revanth Reddy, which should be accepted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. This will help all states and show whether the Centre truly believes in federalism,” Owaisi posted on X. He cautioned that Telangana should not be punished for its growth and development.

His remarks came after Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, while announcing profit-share bonuses to Singareni Collieries employees, warned that the GST changes would severely impact Telangana’s revenue. The CM urged the Centre to provide financial support to offset the losses, stressing that states’ fiscal autonomy cannot be undermined.