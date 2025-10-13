Owaisi Demands Justice To Deceased IPS Officer

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has termed the suicide of Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar as a result of caste-based discrimination and demanded swift justice for his family

In a post on his X handle, Owaisi demanded the suspension of officials whose harassment led to the suicide of the IPS officer. “Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar died by suicide due to harassment and caste-based discrimination. He named many of his seniors in his ‘final note.’ My condolences to his family, especially his spouse. It is unfortunate proof that Dalits are not allowed to progress; even if they become IPS officers,” Owaisi stated.

“Everything must be done to swiftly bring the accused to justice. Lip-service won’t do. Interim confidence measures - including suspensions - must be taken to ensure the integrity of the investigation,” Owaisi added.