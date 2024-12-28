Owaisi criticises UP for prioritizing police posts, bars over public welfare

Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday criticised the construction of a police outpost near Jama Masjid in Sambhal, alleging that the Uttar Pradesh government prioritizes police posts and liquor bars over public welfare.

"A police post is being built in front of Jama Masjid in Sambhal. Go to any corner of the country, the government neither opens schools nor hospitals. If something is built, it is a police post or a liquor bar," Owaisi remarked in a post on X.

He further alleged, "The government does not have money for anything else, only for police posts and liquor bars. Data shows that the least number of government facilities are provided in Muslim areas."

Construction of the new police outpost near Jama Masjid in Sambhal has commenced, with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed to maintain security. This development follows recent violence in the area, which resulted in casualties, and aims to bolster security and prevent further unrest.

According to ASP Sambhal Shrish Chandra, "This police post is being constructed to protect areas near Sambhal's Jama Masjid... The construction is being done for this purpose."

SP Krishnan Kumar Bishnoi stated that police posts are being established across Sambhal, including near Khaggu Sarai, to enhance security, facilitate justice, and improve crime response.

District Magistrate Dr. Rajinder Pensiya highlighted additional measures to improve security and public resources. "Smart meters and CCTV cameras are being installed to enhance security. Anti-encroachment drives are being conducted regularly, with temporary encroachments removed and permanent ones addressed through notices and cooperation from residents," he explained.

The district administration is also working to restore 19 wells and 68 sacred sites known as Dev Tirtha. "Many wells are being reopened as part of water conservation efforts by clearing encroachments," Dr. Pensiya added.

These efforts are part of broader initiatives in Sambhal to restore resources and reconnect residents with their traditions.