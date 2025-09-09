Owaisi Criticises Centre’s Investment Pact with Israel Amid Gaza Concerns

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday found fault with the Centre for signing a bilateral investment agreement with Israel, alleging that Israel is currently "overseeing genocide and ethnic cleansing" in Gaza. In a post on 'X', he claimed that supporting a "genocidal government" is not in national interest.

