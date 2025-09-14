Owaisi criticises BJP for match with Pakistan

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday sharply criticised the BJP-led Centre for allowing the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, questioning whether financial gains outweighed the loss of Indian lives in terror attacks.

Speaking at a public meeting late in the evening, Owaisi recalled the Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed and accused the government of hypocrisy. “How much money does the BCCI earn from one cricket match — ₹2,000–3,000 crore? Is the value of 26 Indian lives more, or the revenue? The BJP must clarify why the match is being held despite the grief of that attack,” he said.

He alleged that the BJP preaches patriotism but changes its stance when money is at stake. Extending support to the families of the Pahalgam victims, Owaisi said the BJP and RSS must own up to the loss of lives instead of focusing on profit. Sunday’s clash in Dubai marked the first India–Pakistan cricket encounter since India’s strikes in Pakistan-controlled territory following the April 22 Pahalgam incident.

Owaisi also criticised the Centre for “distorting history” in the revised NCERT syllabus, which he said unfairly blamed Muslims for the partition of India while ignoring the roles of the then Congress government, Lord Mountbatten, and Vinayak Savarkar. He further accused the government of suppressing the motive behind Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

On international issues, Owaisi urged the Centre to act responsibly toward Palestinians amid fears of genocide in Gaza, warning that Muslim communities across the world must unite or face consequences. Domestically, he condemned what he called the systematic targeting of Muslims in India through home demolitions, violence against children, and the misuse of bulldozers as “weapons” against minority communities.