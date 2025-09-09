Owaisi Condemns Modi Government’s Investment Treaty with Israel amid Gaza Crisis

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has sharply criticised the Modi government for signing a bilateral investment treaty with Israel, calling the move “despicable” in light of Israel’s ongoing actions in Gaza. In a post on X, Owaisi condemned the timing of the agreement, highlighting that it was finalised while Israel is accused of overseeing genocide, ethnic cleansing, and famine in Gaza.

Owaisi pointedly referenced the person seated next to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the treaty signing — her Israeli counterpart Bezalel Smotrich. Stating that the Smotrich was under international scrutiny with arrest warrants pending at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged crimes, Owaisi accused the Israeli minister of endorsing policies that have led to the starvation of Gazans.