Owaisi Calls for Muslim Unity in Bihar

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi urged Bihar’s Muslims to unite politically, saying no government can succeed without their participation as they form nearly 19 per cent of the population. He appealed to youth, who make up 60 per cent of Bihar’s voters, to vote wisely and shape their future.

Addressing a meeting at Chakand High School ground in Bela, Gaya, Owaisi called for independent Muslim leadership ahead of the Bihar elections. He accused mainstream parties of sidelining Muslim concerns and said AIMIM had sought an alliance with Congress and RJD, proposing six seats to jointly confront the BJP, but the offer was rejected. He asked voters in the Bela and Gaya district to stand united and use their collective strength for meaningful change. His appeal drew strong support from the local crowd.

Earlier in Madhubani, Owaisi launched a sharp attack on RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, accusing him of indirectly helping the BJP. “BJP will win because Tejaswi’s voters are sitting on Modi’s lap and drinking tea,” he said, blaming “Yadav’s arrogance and internal party weaknesses” for political failures.

He warned that Bihar’s people would not forgive such behaviour and added that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seemed reluctant to contest for power again.