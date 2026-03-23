Owaisi Announces AIMIM-AJUP Alliance In West Bengal

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday announced that the party will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections in alliance with the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP).



Addressing an Id Milap gathering at Darussalam, he said AIMIM would partner with AJUP, a regional outfit founded by former Trinamul Congress leader Humayun Kabir. Under the alliance, the parties plan to contest 182 seats, with AIMIM likely to field candidates in around eight constituencies.



Kabir, an MLA from Bharatpur, said the alliance could play a key role in a fractured mandate and indicated the possibility of a Muslim Deputy Chief Minister.



AJUP was formed after Kabir’s suspension from the Trinamul Congress following controversial remarks. Party leaders said preparations are under way for the 2026 Assembly elections with a focus on minority representation and development.