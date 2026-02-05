Owaisi: AIMIM Will Change Municipal Poll Game

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said his party would significantly alter the political landscape of municipal and corporation elections in Telangana.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the campaign for the municipal polls, Owaisi said, “Poora Game Badal Denge,” asserting that the AIMIM would replicate its recent electoral performance in other States. He referred to the party’s success in winning five seats in the Bihar Assembly elections and securing a substantial number of corporator posts in Maharashtra, and said Telangana would be next.

He said AIMIM candidates, if elected, would aim to lead the Adilabad municipality and prevent what he described as communal forces and the BJP from securing the chairperson’s post. He also cited the party’s performance in municipal elections in Maharashtra, including in Nagpur, Nanded and Aurangabad.

Owaisi criticised the foreign policy of the BJP-led Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning its approach to nationalism and its stance on international issues, including relations with the United States, Russia and Israel. He also referred to Prime Minister Modi’s visits abroad and raised concerns over global conflicts.

On domestic issues, the AIMIM leader alleged that the BJP government at the Centre had failed to provide employment opportunities to youth over the past 11 years. He also criticised the removal of roadside vendors in Adilabad and said that if AIMIM returned to power in the municipality, the displaced vendors would be allowed to resume their livelihood.

Owaisi further referred to regulations framed by the University Grants Commission, alleging discrimination against marginalised students, and noted that the Supreme Court had stayed the regulations.

The AIMIM leader is scheduled to visit several colonies in Adilabad where the party’s candidates are contesting in the municipal elections as part of his campaign.