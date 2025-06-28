Owaisi Accuses EC Of Quietly Implementing NRC In Bihar Ahead Of Polls

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi accused the Election Commission of secretly implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming state elections.

Owaisi warned that this could stop many rightful Indian citizens from voting and harm public trust in the Election Commission ahead of elections. He said the new rules ask people to prove their own and their parents' birth details through documents, which many poor citizens, especially in flood-hit Seemanchal, do not have. In a post on X, Asaduddin Owaisi wrote, "The Election Commission is conducting NRC in Bihar through the backdoor. To be enrolled in the voter roll, every citizen will now have to show documents not only proving when and where they were born, but also when and where their parents were born. Even the best estimates state that only three-fourths of births are registered. Most government documents are riddled with errors. People in the flood-prone Seemanchal region are among the poorest; they can barely afford two meals a day. To expect them to possess their parents' documents is a cruel joke."