Owaisi Accuses Centre of Violating Religious Freedom

Ahmedabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said the Central government was violating the Constitutional acts that guarantee the freedom to practice religion and imposing Hindu Succession Act on Muslims.

The requirement of proof of adultery for divorce, judicial suppression, exceptional circumstances, is all part of Hindu religion. “Why is it being imposed on Muslims? It is a violation of Article 21,” he said while referring to the UCC Bill.

“This is against Islamic belief system and will ruin the sanctity of marriage. Maintenance, alimony and succession are aligned with the Hindu religion too,” he added.