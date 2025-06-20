Overspeeding Car Rams Divider, Injures Four in Chandrayangutta

DC CORRESPONDENT

HYDERABAD, JUNE 19

Fire in Moghalpura Building; Nine Rescued, ₹4 Lakh Property Loss

Nine persons were rescued after a fire broke out at the ground floor of a three-storey building in Moghalpura on Wednesday night. Moghapura additional district fire officer V. Bhanupratap said the was suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit. Illegally stored cardboards on the ground floor intensified the fire.

On receiving information, the Moghalpura and Gowliguda fire personnel reached the spot and doused the flames. Nine persons, who were on the floors above, were shifted to a nearby building during the rescue operation. Property loss of `4 lakh has been reported. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

DC CORRESPONDENT

A seven-month pregnant woman was run over by an RTC bus and two others including a minor were injured in an accident triggered by a car driver suddenly opened the door of the vehicle, in Attapur on Wednesday evening. They were riding on a two-wheeler.

According to Attapur inspector K, Nageshwar Rao, the deceased, Syed Asra Fatima, 29, was riding pillion with her husband Syed Zameer, 30, and their four-year-old daughter. Zameer, a driver by profession, residing in Mallapur, and a native of Vikarabad, and his family were returning home at about 5 pm.

When they reached near PVNR pillar 198, an unidentified person opened the door of a parked four-wheeler, causing the vehicle’s door to strike their bike. Due to this, all three fell – Zameer and the child to the left side of the vehicle, and Fatima to the right.

An RTC bus, going from Mehdipatnam to LB Nagar, ran over Fatima. Zameer filed a complaint with the police. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.







DC CORRESPONDENT

HYDERABAD, JUNE 19

Financially Distressed Gym Coach Dies by Suicide in Moosapet

A 40-year-old gym coach died allegedly by suicide at his residence in Maruthinagar, Moosapet, on Wednesday afternoon. Kukatpally police said the deceased, Thumu Narender, had been facing financial problems and had not been attending work regularly.

His father, Thumu Narasimha, 65, a retired employee, stated that there were also ongoing tensions between Narender and his wife, which had left him emotionally distressed. On Thursday around 1.30 pm, after Narender did not return for a planned conversation with his father, family members went to check on him at his residence and found him dead. They immediately shifted him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.





DC CORRESPONDENT

HYDERABAD, JUNE 19





Tractor Driver Stabbed After Confronting Man Over Mobile Sale in KPHB

Daramoni Narayana, a 30-year-old tractor driver, was stabbed by a man whom the victim had questioned over selling a mobile phone late on Wednesday night. KPHB police said Narayana was taken to Gandhi Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Police said at around midnight, Narayana was sitting on the footpath near the hotel when he noticed the accused, Jabbar, trying to sell a mobile phone. On questioning him, the man took out a knife, threatened him. Shortly afterward, as Narayana was having food, Jabbar returned, grabbed him by the hair, and stabbed him on the back of his head and shoulder before escaping.





DC CORRESPONDENT

HYDERABAD, JUNE 19





Bike Rider Killed While Overtaking Lorry in Suraram

A 21-year-old bike rider died after being hit by a lorry that he was trying to overtake, in Suraram on Thursday morning. Suraram police said, the deceased, Vislawath Sai Kumar, a private employee, had left home on Wednesday night to go to a friend's house.

“Preliminary investigation revealed he was trying to overtake the lorry and while doing so, the lorry driver hit him,” a police official said. Kumar had died on the spot. Police identified the victim and informed his family. His father, Laxman, lodged a complaint against the lorry driver, Aniappa.

DC CORRESPONDENT

HYDERABAD, JUNE 19

IT Professional Found Dead in Durgam Cheruvu; Dowry Harassment Suspected

A 27-year-old IT professional was found dead in Durgam Cheruvu early on Thursday. Preliminary investigation suggests that the victim, Sushma, may have died by suicide. Madhapur sub-inspector Laxmi Kanth said Sushma, employed at an IT firm in Hitec City, was reported missing on Wednesday night.

Her father, Anjaiah, lodged a complaint after she failed to return home from work. Her manager reportedly told Anjaiah that Sushma had left the office around 10.30 pm. Her body was found floating in the lake around 7 am and was shifted to the Osmania mortuary for postmortem examination soon after.

Anjaiah told police that Sushma, who had married five months ago, had allegedly been facing dowry harassment from her husband’s family for the past three months. She had returned to her parental home in Secunderabad two days ago.

While a case of suspicious death was initially registered, the FIR is being altered. “We are booking a dowry death case against her husband, who is also an IT employee. We are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to confirm the sequence of events,” the SI said. Further investigation into the incident is underway.



