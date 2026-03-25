Overseas Scholarship Dues: Ponnam Reassures To Clear The Pending Balance

Hyderabad: Transport and BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday said the state government would clear all pending dues under overseas scholarship schemes and expedite payments by resolving technical and administrative issues.

Replying to a query raised by Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender during the Budget debate in the Assembly, the minister said officials would be instructed to address delays and release the balance amounts. He asked the families of students awaiting payments to approach the concerned departments.

“If the beneficiaries received the first instalment of `10 lakhs and the remaining balance is pending, it will be cleared on priority to avert impacting the education of the beneficiary. From the list, if anyone did not receive the pending scholarship amount, the department concerned will clear the payment,” he said.

Prabhakar said the government had expanded the overseas scholarship programme, increasing the number of beneficiaries, particularly among Backward Classes. He said the scheme was aimed at supporting meritorious students to pursue higher education abroad.

The government has increased the total number of beneficiaries from 1,110 to 1,900 annually. Under the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Overseas Vidya Nidhi scheme, the number of beneficiaries has been raised from 300 to 700. The number of beneficiaries under the Scheduled Castes has increased from 210 to 500, and under the Scheduled Tribes from 100 to 200. Other categories account for 500 beneficiaries.

Eligible students can receive up to `20 lakh towards tuition fees, visa charges and airfare. The eligibility criteria include an annual family income below `5 lakh, a minimum of 60 per cent marks in graduation, and qualifying scores in GRE or GMAT and English proficiency tests such as IELTS or TOEFL. The upper age limit is generally 35 years, and applications are to be submitted online through the Telangana ePASS portal.