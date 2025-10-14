Overnight Rains Leave Parts of Telangana Under Water

Hyderabad: Overnight rains left parts of Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts under water. Weather experts described them as “flooding rains,” as places like Valigonda recorded an extraordinary 190 mm in three hours, the kind of cloudburst that floods roads. Early morning, the rain moved eastward and pounded Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mahabubabad, and swept toward Bhupalapally.

IMD bulletins issued through the day placed the capital and surrounding districts under a yellow alert, warning of light rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds up to 40 km/h. Forecasts mentioned possible continuation of storms in isolated places through the week, especially across Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal and adjoining districts.

The Telangana Development Planning Society’s gauges traced the scale of the downpour at the end of the day. While GHMC recorded no rainfall, Hanumakonda’s Kamalapur (Marripalligudem) topped the list with 62.3 mm, followed by Jayashankar’s Regonda at 59.3 mm and Karimnagar’s Mallial at 57.8 mm. Aswaraopeta and Malkaram in Bhadradri-Kothagudem logged 50 mm each, while rainfall tapered westward, dipping below 20 mm across Peddapalli, Bhadrachalam and Mulugu.

IMD Hyderabad forecast more thunderstorms through October 18 at isolated places across Telangana. Its risk chart advised people to stay indoors during thunder, avoid sheltering under trees, and watch for loose structures and waterlogging. Civic and power departments were told to keep response teams ready as rainfall, though easing in Hyderabad, continued to threaten the eastern districts through the week.