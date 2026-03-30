Over 70 Protected Monuments Vanish in Telangana

HYDERABAD: They officially exist on paper, but on the ground they have disappeared. This is the situation of more than 70 state-protected monuments in Telangana, which have reportedly vanished, according to heritage activists who conducted extensive field visits as part of documentation.

Telangana is home to 346 state-protected monuments, ranging from prehistoric burial sites to colonial-era structures, including megalithic burials, Buddhist, Jain, Hindu and Islamic religious sites, forts and British-period monuments. All are under the department of heritage.

During recent visits, activists were shocked to find that over 70 of these sites no longer exist, though they continue to be listed in official records. Many megalithic burial sites have been destroyed due to rapid urbanisation, infrastructure projects and agricultural expansion. Examples include Bizigiri, Jammikunta in Karimnagar district, Vastapur, Raikal in Khammam district, and Madhira (prehistoric flakes and stone implements), all from the 10th century BCE.

“With the help of revenue records and villagers, we managed to locate the Kondaparthy cairns site. However, the stone circles have been removed, and only two or three remain visible in the fields. Paddy cultivation has come up at the protected site,” an activist told Deccan Chronicle.

Several surviving and eligible sites — including Pandavula Gutta rock art, Trikuta temple in Mutharam, Nainapaka temple, Adavisomanapally caves and Mylaram caves — require attention and protection. Activists have urged a comprehensive review of the protected list, recommending that vanished sites be delisted and deserving ones included to ensure accuracy and conservation.

Responding to concerns, department officials said a memo will be issued to district heritage officers seeking information on missing sites, after which they will be de-protected. Officials added that while the government speaks of promoting tourism through heritage, funding remains inadequate. Against a proposal of ₹175 crore, only ₹3 crore was allotted — barely enough to conserve a single site.

List of vanished sites ( DESIGN INFOGRAPHICS)



*Karimnagar district

•Bizigiri, Jammikunta – Megalithic burials (10th century BCE)

* Jagtial district

•Vastapur, Raikal – Megalithic burials (10th century BCE)



* Khammam district

•Madhira – Prehistoric flakes, cores & stone implements (10th century BCE)

•Khammam – Megalithic burials SR and BGNR college (10th century BCE)

*Bhadradri Kothagudem dstrict

•Waira – Megalithic burials (10th century BCE)

•Mallaram, Manuguru – Stone circles & burials

•Palvancha – Megalithic burials

*Mahbubnagar district

•Badepalli, Jadcherla – Cairns (Rakasi Gullu)

•Jadcherla – Stone circles

•Nazrullabad – Cairns



*Nagarkurnool district

•Kollapur (Fathepur) – Cairns

•Dindi Project – Cairns sites

•Kothur – Stone circles



*Wanaparthy district

•Balanagar – Stone circle (megalithic burial)



* Rangareddy district

•Farooqnagar (Mughalgida) – Megalithic burials

•Chevella (Gundala, Kethireddypalli, Shapur) – Megalithic burials

* Hyderabad district

•Tolichowki / Charminar (Tolukatta) – Neolithic artifacts (25th century BCE)

*Medchal–Malkajgiri district

•Moula Ali – Cairns & cromlechs

•Alwal / Bowenpally – Cairns

•Balanagar (Hasmathpet) – Cairns

•Kukatpally – Megalithic burials

*Siddipet district

•Ponnal – Proto-historic burials

*Kamareddy district

•Yellareddy – Cairns

•Mahur – Megalithic burials



* Nizamabad district

•Armur (Kolhapur) – Megalithic burials

*Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district

•Raigir (Bhongir) – Cairns

•Nagavaram (Valigonda) – Stone circles

•Shaligouraram (B. Yadagiri) – Cairn circles



* Nalgonda district

•Nakirekal – Stone circles, cairns & menhirs



* Hanamkonda district

•Alipur – Stone circles

•Hunter Road – Cairns

•Kondaparthy – Cairns

•Arepalli – Cairns

*Warangal district

•Hasanparthy (Sidapur) – Stone circles

*Mulugu district

•Mulugu Road – Cairns



*Jangaon district

•Ghanpur Station – Megalithic burials

* Mahbubabad district

•Dornakal – Flakes, cores and neoliths