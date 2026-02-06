Over ₹6.04 Cr Counted In Two Days From Medaram Jatara Hundis

ADILABAD: The counting of hundis from the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara entered the second day on Friday at Hanumakonda amid tight police security. The counting is being carried out at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Kalyana Mandapam in Hanumakonda town. Officials of the Endowments Department shifted a total of 780 hundis from various gaddelu at Medaram to Hanumakonda for counting.

On the first day, 125 hundis were opened on February 5, yielding ₹2,49,65,000. On Friday, 160 hundis were opened and an amount of ₹3,54,25,200 was collected. Foreign currency worth ₹63,436 was also found on the first day.

With 285 hundis opened over two days, the total collection so far stands at ₹6,04,53,636.

According to the executive officer of the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, 309 iron hundis each were placed at the gaddelu of Sammakka and Saralamma, while 81 iron hundis each were installed at the Govindaraju and Pagididdaraju gaddelu at Medaram. In addition, 45 cloth hundis and three rice hundis were also placed at the Jatara site. Officials said counting of coins is yet to begin. The counting process continued till 6 pm on Friday, with endowments department officials and members of the Seva Samiti supervising the exercise. Around 300 officials and volunteers are engaged in the counting process.

Authorities estimate that it will take another eight days to complete the counting of all hundis. Officials said jewellery offerings and foreign currency donated by devotees will be deposited into the Medaram Jatara’s designated bank account.