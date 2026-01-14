Over 600 Stray Dogs Allegedly Killed in Kamareddy Villages

Kamareddy: More than 600 street dogs were allegedly killed in Palvancha mandal headquarters and the villages of Fareedpet, Bandaram Eshwarpally, Bhavanipet and Wadi under the limits of Machareddy Police Station in Kamareddy district, triggering widespread outrage among animal lovers and rights activists.

The mass killing is alleged to have taken place under the supervision of newly elected sarpanches in the concerned villages. Following the incident, animal rights activists Moola Rajani, Anupolu Anita, Bhanu Prakash, Govardhan and others lodged a complaint at the Machareddy Police Station.

Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway. Teams have identified locations where the dogs were reportedly buried and conducted a panchanama as part of the probe.

The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from animal welfare groups, who have demanded stringent action against those responsible and called for strict enforcement of animal protection laws.