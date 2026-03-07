Over 5.28 Lakh Students Set For Telangana SSC Exams Starting March 14

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s Class X SSC public examinations will begin on March 14 and the school education department said it had put in place arrangements at exam centres, including drinking water, toilets, seating and deployment of examination staff and sitting sqads.

A total of 5,28,239 students are registered to appear this year, including 5,17,727 regular candidates and 10,512 once-failed candidates. Examinations will take place at 2,676 centres linked to 11,674 schools, and 1,408 children with special needs will also appear.

Each examination centre will provide drinking water and separate toilets for boys and girls, along with desks or chairs for students. Examination personnel have been appointed and sitting squads from departments other than education will visit centres that were earlier identified as problematic.

Hall tickets have been sent to schools through speed post and are available on the Board of Secondary Education website. Students can also receive their hall tickets through WhatsApp by sending “Hi” followed by “SSC Hall Ticket March-2026” to the MeeSeva number 8106958096.

QR codes will also be on hall tickets this year to help students locate their examination centres. The code provides the exact location as an advisory aid.

The timetable begins with the First Language paper on March 14. Mathematics will take place on March 28, Science papers are scheduled in early April and the examinations will conclude on April 16. Officials said arrangements at centres are being completed ahead of schedule so that the examinations proceed smoothly across the state.