Over 500 Karatekas Turn Up for Inaugural TOGKJF Camp in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Over 500 martial arts exponents, including women, from three countries attended the first international ‘Traditional Okinawan Goju-Ryu Karate-Do (TOGKF) Gasshuku training camp here.

The two day Gasshuku (basic and combat and self-defence training) comes courtesy of Shihan Yoshinori Yonesato, the seventh Dan black belt TOGKF, of the globally popular Okinawan traditional- Sensei Morio Higaonna.

Shihan Yoshinori arrived from Okinawa to teach the basics to beginners and self-defence and combat techniques to seniors in Gasshuku, being organised by M. Vijayakumar chief instructor (south zone) TOGKF-India at Tirumala Gardens in Malkajgiri on Friday.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Shihan Yoshinori said “I am proud to be the direct student of Sensai Morio Higaonna, a legendary Okinawan TOGKF master. The traditional Okinawa Goju Ryu Karate-do is a challenging art. It will test you emotionally, mentally and physically. Through dedicated practice you will become physically strong and mentally and emotionally resilient. Developing your character, mind, and body is the key goal of TOGKF, the guardian of the traditional Okinawa Goju Ryu that was passed on to Higaonna Sensei.”

Going further, he said that their emphasis on the ‘whole’ enriches every aspect of the individual.

“Our purpose is to spread the Okinawan style not for commercial purposes but to everyone so that they can benefit with our self-defence techniques,” Yoshinori said.

“On reaching Hyderabad, I was shocked to know about the crime rate here, including violence against women. A way out is to make use of our techniques. Traditional martial arts are a must in all schools, colleges and other government departments. I suggest the state government to identify proper traditional Okinawan style and mandate it in schools and colleges. Girls and women can safeguard themselves like our women and girls who are well prepared to tackle attacks.”

Yoshinori added, “The styles practiced here have to be purely traditional but not commercial. I can assure that once the government mandates this in every curriculum the crime rate will come down by 50 percent.”

Sensei Morio Higaonna with M. Vijayakumar, chief instructor (south zone) TOGKF-India during the training camp on Friday