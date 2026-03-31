Over 50% of Heavy Vehicle Drivers Found with Vision Issues at Cherlapalli Eye Camp

Hyderabad: More than half the drivers who underwent screening were found to have eye-related problems. This is discovered during a free eye-health camp for heavy motor vehicle drivers, organised at HPCL, Cherlapalli, by the Malkajgiri police commissionerate, in collaboration with the Rachakonda Security Council, as part of the Arrive Alive.

A statement said 76 drivers underwent screening during the camp. Medical teams identified multiple vision-related issues, including eight cases of cataract, 31 individuals requiring corrective glasses, two cases of retinal problems, and five instances of colour blindness. One participant was also found to have vision in only one eye.

Officials said the initiative aimed to enhance road safety by ensuring that drivers, particularly those operating heavy vehicles, maintain proper vision standards. Early detection of such conditions is crucial in preventing accidents and promoting safer driving practices.

The camp was coordinated by representatives of the Rachakonda Security Council, with support from police and industrial authorities. Senior officials, including the DCP Road Safety, plant representatives, and local police personnel, were present. Authorities said similar initiatives will continue to focus on health awareness and preventive care among drivers and industrial workers.