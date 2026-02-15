Over 34% of Winners in Telangana Civic Polls Are Housewives

Hyderabad: The results of the Telangana civic elections offer an interesting snapshot of the profile of elected councillors, especially homemakers.

According to data provided by the State Election Commission, 1,019 winners across all districts were housewives and homemakers, accounting to 34.02 per cent. Another 22.57 per cent of the winners were running businesses totalling 676 candidates, while 555 candidates mentioned their employment status as “other”.

Incidentally, 644 candidates and nearly 21.5 per cent of the winners did not mention their employment status.

The age profile of the winners suggests a balanced mix of youth and experience. The mean and median age ranged between 40 and 43 years across different social groups, showing how voters have largely placed their trust in candidates who are seen as experienced, yet still active and closely connected to everyday civic issues.

Meanwhile, nearly half of all winners have completed their under-graduation. 1,254 winners, amounting to 41.86 per cent, have completed their undergraduate education. 15.89 per cent have completed their graduation, and 6.74 per cent of the winners are post-graduates.

Interestingly, 334 winners, nearly 11.15 per cent of the total, are uneducated, and 733, accounting to 24.47 per cent, did not mention their education status.

Additionally, four elected councillors hold doctoral degrees, reflecting academic diversity in the new municipal bodies. 13 students also won in the elections, with three of them, Aaisha Siddiqa, K. Madhuri and J. Akhila are all 21-year-old winners.

Overall, the numbers highlight a mix of youth, women’s participation, varied educational backgrounds and strong representation of homemakers in Telangana’s local governance.