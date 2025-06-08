Over 3,000 Devotees Participates in Giri Pradhakshina at Yadagirigutta Temple

Nalgonda: Over 3,000 devotees participated in the ‘giri pradhakshina’, around the Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta on Sunday. The giri pradishina began at 5.50 am after Alair MLA Bheera Ilaiah performed a puja.

Over one lakh devotees visited the temple on Sunday, waiting in queues from early in the morning. Officials said the general darshan took four hours and special darshan two hours.

The Madaveedulu were also packed with devotees. Serpentine queues were seen at the prasadam counters and the Kalyanakatta also was witnessed huge rush of devotees who came for offer their hair.