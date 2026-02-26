Over 30 Take Anti-Rabies Vaccine After Buffalo Dies In Jagtial

KARIMNAGAR: More than 30 residents were administered anti-rabies vaccine at the Primary Health Centre in Metpally after a buffalo in Vempeta village of Metpally mandal, Jagtial district, was confirmed to have died of rabies on Thursday.

Veterinary doctors stated that the buffalo, owned by farmer Rautla Babaiah, had contracted the infection following a stray dog bite. The development led to concern among villagers, particularly those who had earlier consumed milk supplied by the farmer to a local dairy centre.

Babaiah said the animal had stopped eating and producing milk several days before its death and that no milk was sold during the Maha Shivaratri festival. However, apprehension persisted among some residents.

Concerns were also raised over the use of raw milk during Maha Shivaratri rituals for Abhishekam, after which it was distributed as Theertham. Fearing possible infection, villagers approached the Metpally PHC seeking vaccination.

Medical Officer Dr Achyut Reddy said over 30 persons had been given anti-rabies vaccine as a precautionary measure. He clarified that rabies is primarily transmitted through the saliva of infected animals via bites or scratches and not through consumption of milk, particularly when boiled.

Health officials conducted an awareness session in the village, stating that there is no scientific evidence of rabies transmission through drinking milk from infected animals and that boiling neutralises potential pathogens.

The PHC continues to monitor the situation. Officials advised residents to report stray dog bites promptly and ensure livestock vaccination to prevent similar incidents.