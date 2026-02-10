Over 3 L People to Vote in 7 Nalgonda Towns

Nalgonda: Arrangements have been completed for the conduct of municipal elections in seven municipalities in Nalgonda district, where polling will be held at a total of 475 polling stations.

Voters will elect 162 councillors across the seven urban local bodies, including 48 each in the Nalgonda Municipal Corporation and Nalgonda municipality, 20 in Devarakonda, 10 in Chandur, and 12 each in Chityal, Haliya and Nandikonda municipalities.

District collector B Chandrashekhar said all necessary arrangements had been made for smooth polling in the urban local bodies. The total electorate in the district stands at 3,00,997, and about 2,855 employees have been deployed for election duty. He appealed to voters to exercise their franchise without fail.

Superintendent of police Sharat Chandra Pawar said 60 polling stations in the district had been identified as sensitive. He said police had drawn up a detailed plan to ensure free and fair polling, with additional forces to be deployed at sensitive polling stations.