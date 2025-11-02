Over 250 Students Get Jobs at Uppal Kalan Mela

Hyderabad: Over 250 students were selected for different job roles in a job mela held for National Skill Qualification Framework vocational students by Samagra Shiksha vocational education wing at ZPHS Uppal Kalan on Sunday. More than 1,200 students from various vocational trades attended the session where 35 companies offered employment opportunities with salaries ranging up to Rs 27,000.

Companies such as Jio, Zepto, Tata Westside, Justdial, Medplus took part. From the academic year 2015-16 vocational education is implemented in 409 government schools offering skill-based courses aimed at enhancing students employability and career opportunities.

School education officials, Radha Reddy, additional state project director, joint director Venkatanarsamma, vocational state coordinator Nageswara Rao attended the mela and interacted with employers and students. They also presented offer letters to selected candidates.