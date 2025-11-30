Over 24 Doctors Get Training in Life Support

Hyderabad: Over 24 doctors from seven skill labs were trained under the Union health ministry’s ‘National Emergency Life Support (NELS) – Training of Trainers (ToT)’ programme at the Government Medical College (GMC), Siddipet. The programme was aimed at strengthening emergency care preparedness and creating a nationwide network of trained responders.

As part of NELS, the Centre is funding and operating 22 skill labs across India. The labs in Telangana are are located at the Gandhi Medical College, Osmania Medical College, Kakatiya Medical College (Warangal), the government medical colleges (GMC) at Siddipet, Nizamabad and Mahbubnagar and the AIIMS Bibinagar. These labs implement competency-based medical education (CBME) as mandated by the National Medical Commission.

The programme at GMC Siddipet focused on training skill lab nodal officers and faculty, who will, in turn, train doctors, medical students, paramedics and even members of the general public. Officials said the cascading model will significantly expand emergency preparedness across the state.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Vimala Thomas, director of GMC Siddipet, along with Dr Anupama Priyadarsini, Nodal officer of the Skill Lab.

Dr Kiran Madhala from Gandhi Medical College said the trained faculty will support statewide NELS implementation by conducting structured emergency life-support training programmes in their respective institutions.