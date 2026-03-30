Over 20,000 Candidates Appear for TGRTC Supervisor Trainee Exams in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana State-level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) chairman V.V. Srinivasa Rao stated that written examinations were conducted on Sunday for filling 198 vacant posts of traffic supervisor and mechanical supervisor trainees at the TGRTC. The exams were conducted in cumulatively in 32 centres in Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

Srinivasa Rao said written tests were conducted as per the notification issued on December 25 last. The primary keys for these two papers will be made available on the official website www.tgprb.in in a few days. Candidates were advised to submit individually any objections the key with suitable evidence through the template provided in the personal login area of the website of the candidates.

He said 20,128 candidates had downloaded the hall tickets for the traffic supervisor trainee examination held at 25 centres in the morning session and 15,796 (78.48 percent) appeared. For the mechanical supervisor trainee exam, 4,817 candidates appeared out of 5,865 who had downloaded their hall tickets at seven centres in the afternoon session.