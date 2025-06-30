Over 2,000-Year- Old Tombs Found Near Medaram In Mulugu

WARANGAL: A research scholar from Kakatiya University’s history department, Sangala Venkat Reddy, has found 12 Dolmenoid cist burials dating back 3,000 years ago to the Megalithic period on Rakasi Gutta.The burial structure has a chamber made of stone slabs, often partially underground, and has a capstone at the top.

The site is located on the left bank of the Jappanna Vagu between Medaram and Kothur village in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district on Monday.

According to Venkat Reddy, the burial sites are estimated to date back from 1000 BCE, or 3,000 years ago, to 300 BCE, or. Each of these unique graves features an east-facing entrance like structure. Inside the tombs, stone coffins and stone tools were found which provides valuable insights into the burial practices and craftsmanship of the people from that era.

He said that similar cist burials have been found in other locations within the Mulugu district, including Kamaram, Damervai, Bommalgudem, Bandala, Kothu, Motlagudem, Mallur and Bhupathipuram. The findings shed more light on the rich historical and archaeological heritage of the Medaram region and in other parts of the Mulugu district.

Locals said that more than 40 such dolmens (Large stone tombs) previously existed on Rakasi Gutta, However, over time, unfortunately, many were destroyed by some villagers who were not aware of their significance and used the stones for house construction, he added.