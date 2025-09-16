Over 200 Med Shops Face Action for Sale of Abortion Drugs

Hyderabad: Showcause notices were issued to around 234 medical shops regarding discrepancies in the sale of abortion or medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits (abortifacient drugs) and licenses of around 165 medical shops were suspended, while seven others were cancelled as part of departmental action carried out by the state Drug Control Administration (DCA).

The DCA officials informed on Tuesday that special raids were conducted to combat the illegal sale of abortion kits between August 22 and September 15. Around 809 inspections were done during this period on several medical shops and unauthorised practitioners, focusing on detecting the unauthorised sale of abortion (medical termination of pregnancy) kits, including tablets such as mifepristone and misoprostol, classified under Schedule H of the Drugs Rules.

The officers detected several violations such as sale without a prescription from a registered medical practitioner, sale without issuing bills, non-maintenance and failure to produce sales bills, dispensing of abortion kits in the absence of a registered pharmacist, failure to produce purchase bills, failure to maintain prescription drug registers, irregularities in maintaining copies of sales and purchase bills and other violations of the Drugs Rules.

The DCA informed the citizens that abortion kits are to be used only under the supervision of a registered medical practitioner (RMP) after proper clinical evaluation and ultrasound.

As per the provisions of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 2002 and MTP Rules, 2003, such kits must be administered exclusively by a qualified gynaecologist and only in a medical facility approved under the rules.