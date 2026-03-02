Over 18,500 Inter Students Bunk Exams

Hyderabad: More than 18,500 students missed the Intermediate Mathematics, Botany and Political Science Paper‑1 examinations conducted across Telangana on Monday.

According to the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, a total of 5,50,563 students had registered for the exams, of whom 5,31,782 appeared. The number of absentees stood at 18,781.

Only one case of malpractice was reported, in Mahabubabad district. Observers were deputed by the Board to oversee examination centres in Rangareddy, Medchal and Hyderabad districts to ensure smooth conduct of the exams.